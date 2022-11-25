Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Housemates Choose Vikraman And Azeem As The Best Performers Of The Week

This week's Bigg Boss Tamil episodes had a mixture of high-voltage drama, rib-tickling fun cases, and some revelations as well.

For the unversed, this week's Bigg boss task was a courtroom task. The housemates were asked to file a case against someone/ many inside the house, based on an issue that they feel requires a courtroom argument and clarification.

Accordingly, the housemates took turns as advocates, jury, witnesses, and Judges.

Azeem and Vikraman electrified the courtroom with their argument skills. Shivin was applauded for her logical cross-examinations that helped Azeem win the case.



Following the task, in today's episode, the housemates were asked to select the best and worst performers. Accordingly, the housemates chose Vikraman and Azeem as the best performers of the week. These two will now contest for the Captaincy task. Vikraman is seen saying that this is the first time that he has been chosen as the best performer and Azeem also acknowledges it.

Meanwhile, Queency and Robert master were chosen as the worst performers. Queency is eventually not happy with that as seen in the video.

Meanwhile, the housemates unanimously voted for Shivin as the outstanding performer of the house.

It is likely that Shivin also contests the Captaincy task.

Further, it is seen that Azeem nominates Dhanalakshmi as the best performer, saying that she has good sportsmanship. It is further revealed that Dhanalakshmi was hurt during the luxury budget task that required medical intervention and sutures. He also applauded Dhanalakshmi for taking up a case and solely fighting for her claim.

Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, and Robert are the housemates who have been nominated for eviction for this week. However, it is still not clear who will be hosting the weekend episode. Even while Kamal Haasan has been discharged from the hospital after falling sick, he has been medically advised to take rest for a couple of days.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was launched in October this year. The upcoming weekend will mark the season's seventh week. The show is being aired on Vijay Television. Alternatively, fans can watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, too, where a 24/7 broadcast of the reality show is also available.