Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Housemates Choose Vikraman And Azeem As The Best Performers Of The Week
This week's Bigg Boss Tamil episodes had a mixture of high-voltage drama, rib-tickling fun cases, and some revelations as well.
For the unversed, this week's Bigg boss task was a courtroom task. The housemates were asked to file a case against someone/ many inside the house, based on an issue that they feel requires a courtroom argument and clarification.
Accordingly,
the
housemates
took
turns
as
advocates,
jury,
witnesses,
and
Judges.
Azeem and Vikraman electrified the courtroom with their argument skills. Shivin was applauded for her logical cross-examinations that helped Azeem win the case.
Following
the
task,
in
today's
episode,
the
housemates
were
asked
to
select
the
best
and
worst
performers.
Accordingly,
the
housemates
chose
Vikraman
and
Azeem
as
the
best
performers
of
the
week.
These
two
will
now
contest
for
the
Captaincy
task.
Vikraman
is
seen
saying
that
this
is
the
first
time
that
he
has
been
chosen
as
the
best
performer
and
Azeem
also
acknowledges
it.
Meanwhile, Queency and Robert master were chosen as the worst performers. Queency is eventually not happy with that as seen in the video.
Best Performers#Vikraman and #Azeem #BiggBoss #BiggBossTamil#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/sb4tq4WdNb— BIGG BOX TROLL (@drkuttysiva) November 25, 2022
Worst performer of the Week— BIGG BOX TROLL (@drkuttysiva) November 25, 2022
Appa Ponnu Going to Jail
👏👏👏#BiggBoss #BiggBossTamil#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/N6jo2xJJvR
Meanwhile, the housemates unanimously voted for Shivin as the outstanding performer of the house.
#Shivin 🙏🙏🙏 👏👏— BIGG BOX TROLL (@drkuttysiva) November 25, 2022
Sirandha Pangalipalar#BiggBoss #biggbosstami6 #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/8fVii4CLdz
It
is
likely
that
Shivin
also
contests
the
Captaincy
task.
Further, it is seen that Azeem nominates Dhanalakshmi as the best performer, saying that she has good sportsmanship. It is further revealed that Dhanalakshmi was hurt during the luxury budget task that required medical intervention and sutures. He also applauded Dhanalakshmi for taking up a case and solely fighting for her claim.
Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, and Robert are the housemates who have been nominated for eviction for this week. However, it is still not clear who will be hosting the weekend episode. Even while Kamal Haasan has been discharged from the hospital after falling sick, he has been medically advised to take rest for a couple of days.
Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was launched in October this year. The upcoming weekend will mark the season's seventh week. The show is being aired on Vijay Television. Alternatively, fans can watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, too, where a 24/7 broadcast of the reality show is also available.