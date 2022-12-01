Bigg Boss Tamil 6: "I Can't Remember People's Names"; Robert Reveals The Reason Behind Nicknaming Housemates

After 50 successful days, the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is steadily gaining viewership. The show began in October with 21 contestants. As always, the contestants are eliminated every week based on the votes they receive from the audience.

While GP Muthu opted out of the show voluntarily, other contestants, including Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, Maheshwari, and recently Robert Master, were evicted from the house each weekend.

Robert Master entered the house with much expectation. He played his game with full enthusiasm in the early days of the show. He eventually became disoriented and adopted a more relaxed attitude.

He was also criticized for building a father-daughter relationship with Queency and thereby influencing the game. He was highly ridiculed for constantly flirting with his fellow contestant, Rachitha Mahalakshmi. Despite Kamal Haasan's repeated warnings, Robert gave little participation in the tasks. These were the rumoured reasons for his departure from the show.

Post-eviction, Robert Master has been giving fun-filled interviews on private channels.

In one such interview with Indiaglitz, the interviewer questioned him about the reason behind nicknaming the contestants 'Mookuthi', 'Pachakili', 'Chechi,' and many more.

Robert replied, "I have difficulty remembering people's real names. You can check on my phone. I don't remember their original names; rather, I would have saved them under their nicknames. I followed the same practice inside the house too. There is nothing specific on the subject".

The interview's host started the interview with the most sought-after question. "What is your opinion about Rachitha?" "Please clarify your emotions towards her."

Robert said, "I admire her. I had seen her in TV serials. Just a couple of scenes from the soap opera, and I immediately fell for her elegance. She also looked dignified in a saree while in BB house. So it's just a fanboy thing...There was nothing more to it. She will always be my crush, and I will always owe her my respects, even after the show."

Robert also rendered his apologies for going overboard in asking for a kiss from Rachitha. He said, "Guys, I am sorry for what I did to Rachitha the other day." "I request that everyone refrain from doing the same in reality."

