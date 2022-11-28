Bigg Boss Tamil 6: In His First Video After Eviction, Robert Says THIS About Rachitha

Robert Master is the latest housemate to get evicted from Tamil Bigg Boss's sixth season. Exactly as predicted by the fans on unofficial polls and fan pages, Robert turned out to be the latest housemate to get evicted from the house. And like every contestant, he has also released a video after getting evicted from the house to reach out to his fans.

In the video, Robert addressed one of the highly talked-about issues when he was in the house. He spoke about his relationship with Rachitha. Robert said, "I thank all my fans who voted for me. Ever before entering the house, I myself revealed my participation. And I said that I was going into the house just for fun. As I said, I had fun and let the housemates have fun, too. I hope that you all will keep supporting me me even after my eviction. The relationship between Rachitha and I is nothing but friendship. It might look like it was something more than friendship when looking from the outside. Rachitha was feeling lonely after entering the house and I started talking to her at the right time. So we developed an easy friendship."



He also spoke about Vikraman. He said, "Vikraman is there in the house only to point out other people's faults. He will keep waiting to find faults and when he does, it will catch it and use the situation in his favor. I will address my fans through interviews where I will explain in detail what all happened in the house."

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Azeem has been selected as the house captain. And the housemates have been given yet another open nomination task. The promos shared by Vijay Television reveal that Manikandan nominated Queency and Rachitha, while Dhanalakshmi nominated Queency and Kathiravan. Ayesha nominated Janany. Azeem, on the other hand, nominated Queency saying that she has not come out of her comfort zone. ADK nominated Dhanalakshmi. Since Azeem in the captain of the house, he has been saved from nomination this week as contestants cannot nominate the house captain for eviction.