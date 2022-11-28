Bigg Boss Tamil 6: In His First Video After Eviction, Robert Says THIS About Rachitha
Robert Master is the latest housemate to get evicted from Tamil Bigg Boss's sixth season. Exactly as predicted by the fans on unofficial polls and fan pages, Robert turned out to be the latest housemate to get evicted from the house. And like every contestant, he has also released a video after getting evicted from the house to reach out to his fans.
In
the
video,
Robert
addressed
one
of
the
highly
talked-about
issues
when
he
was
in
the
house.
He
spoke
about
his
relationship
with
Rachitha.
Robert
said,
"I
thank
all
my
fans
who
voted
for
me.
Ever
before
entering
the
house,
I
myself
revealed
my
participation.
And
I
said
that
I
was
going
into
the
house
just
for
fun.
As
I
said,
I
had
fun
and
let
the
housemates
have
fun,
too.
I
hope
that
you
all
will
keep
supporting
me
me
even
after
my
eviction.
The
relationship
between
Rachitha
and
I
is
nothing
but
friendship.
It
might
look
like
it
was
something
more
than
friendship
when
looking
from
the
outside.
Rachitha
was
feeling
lonely
after
entering
the
house
and
I
started
talking
to
her
at
the
right
time.
So
we
developed
an
easy
friendship."
He also spoke about Vikraman. He said, "Vikraman is there in the house only to point out other people's faults. He will keep waiting to find faults and when he does, it will catch it and use the situation in his favor. I will address my fans through interviews where I will explain in detail what all happened in the house."
Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Azeem has been selected as the house captain. And the housemates have been given yet another open nomination task. The promos shared by Vijay Television reveal that Manikandan nominated Queency and Rachitha, while Dhanalakshmi nominated Queency and Kathiravan. Ayesha nominated Janany. Azeem, on the other hand, nominated Queency saying that she has not come out of her comfort zone. ADK nominated Dhanalakshmi. Since Azeem in the captain of the house, he has been saved from nomination this week as contestants cannot nominate the house captain for eviction.