Bigg Boss Tamil 6: It’s Myna Nandhini Vs Rachitha This Week!
With
the
promos
released
so
far
for
the
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss,
one
can
understand
that
the
contestants
faced
open
nomination
in
the
latest
nomination
process.
And
the
nomination
process
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
as
it
involved
an
intimidating
process.
Contestants
were
asked
to
apply
cream
on
to
the
face
of
those
whom
they
wished to nominate for elimination.
It looks like Myna nominated Rachitha and Rachitha nominated Myna. Most of the fans have been offering their support to Rachitha though we don't know the reason. Meanwhile, in the promo released by the makers, it has been revealed that Manikandan nominated Queency and Rachitha. While Dhanalakshmi nominated Queency and Kathiravan, Ayesha nominated Janany.
Azeem, on the other hand, nominated Queency saying that she has not come out of her comfort zone. ADK nominated Dhanalakshmi after a quarrel with her during the nomination process. Meanwhile, fans revealed that Azeem won the captaincy task. We don't know what the task is yet. But since he won the captaincy task, it is understood that he would be safe as housemates cannot nominate the house captain for elimination.
As far as the latest elimination is concerned, Robert Master is the latest contest to get eliminated from the house as predicted by the unofficial polls. Host Kamal Haasan announced the same on Sunday. The full list of nominees for the week will be revealed when the episode goes on air on Monday. Let us wait till then The reality show is being aired on Vijay television and also on Disney+ Hotstar. The streamer also offers a 24/7 live broadcast of the show for fans to watch the house proceedings anytime.