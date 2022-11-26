Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan Slams Contestants For Playing ‘Safe Game’

The sixth season of Bigg Boss has been making the headlines almost every day. And more on the weekends when Kamal Haasan hosts the show. Even before the weekend episode airs, fans go gaga on Twitter expressing their anticipation on what Ulaga Nayakan would tell the contestants. Some fans express what they want him to tell the housemates, while the others just want to see the Andavar's darshan on weekends.

In the promo shared by the makers on Saturday, Kamal Haasan was seen slamming the contestants for playing safe game so as to stay safe in the house. With his unique body language, Kamal Haasan said he would take care of the housemates as he has seen what fans want him to do. So, it is expected that he would lambast the contestants in tonight's episode.



Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan recovered recently from an ailment. He was unwell and was hospitalized on Thursday. While some reports suggest that he had fever and discomfort, some reports say that he was hospitalized for a regular health check-up. Nevertheless, it was anticipated that he would not host the weekend episode this time around. But Haasan joined his hosting duties.

Even before joining the reality show, Kamal Haasan took part in a movie's promotional event with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. As far as the reality show is concerned, it is expected that Robert would be the next contestant to get evicted from the house. Unofficial polls and reports suggest that he received the minimum number of votes this week. But let us wait till the official announcement is made on Sunday.

The show has seen several evictions so far. While GP Muthu opted out of the show voluntarily, other contestants including Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, and Maheshwari were evicted from the house in the following weeks. The sixth season of Bigg Boss is being aired on Vijay Television Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm, while on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. One can even watch the reality show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.