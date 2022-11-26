Bigg Boss Tamil 6 : Kamal Haasan To Chide VJ Kathiravan?; Latest Promo Reveals

This weekend's episode has been one of the most anticipated ones ever since Kamal Haasan fell sick and was hospitalized.

For the unknowns, Kamal Haasan was admitted to a city-based hospital after he had a mild fever and cough.

The hospital reports however said that Kamal Haasan was stable and would require complete rest for the next couple of days.



However, rumors surfaced that someone else might step into Kamal Haasan's shoes to host the weekend episode briefly.

Until the promo was revealed by Vijay TV this afternoon, the fans were anxious to know how the show's shoot will

happen.

As we predicted earlier, Kamal Haasan who is known to fulfill his commitment has hosted the weekend episode.

Now, talking about what promo's revelation, it is seen that Kamal is going to roast the contestants about this week's Courtroom task. One could easily guess that he seems to address the case filed by VJ Kathiravan.

It was earlier alleged both by housemates and Twitterati that VJ Kathiravan had purposefully avoided naming Queency in the case who happens to be the main offender.

The case was about housemates who leave used cups and plates irresponsibly all over the house rather than placing them near the washing area.

However, VJ Kathiravan had listed Azeem, Amuthavanan, Manikanta, and Ayesha for interrogation, he had left out Queency who as everyone in the house knows was behind this.

But Azeem openly tore Queency's mask and blamed her as the one who leaves used plates all over the house and who doesn't clean her mess.

All these gave a thumbs down to Queency on social media. The audience had expected Kamal Haasan to address this allegation as they doubted if VJ Kathiravan deliberately saved Queency from embarrassment.

In the promo, Kamal says," Courtroom has always witnessed different cases and people. But this peculiar case has been filed without knowing who was the prime suspect and even the verdict was passed without mentioning it. Is it true that they are unaware of the suspect or was it covered up deliberately? Are they so noble to do so?".

Fans are rejoicing to see 'Andavar' back in roast mode.

Tune in to Vijay Tv to watch the show tonight. Alternatively, you can watch it live 24*7 on Disney+ Hotstar.