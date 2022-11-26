Bigg Boss Tamil 6 : Kamal Haasan To Chide VJ Kathiravan?; Latest Promo Reveals
This weekend's episode has been one of the most anticipated ones ever since Kamal Haasan fell sick and was hospitalized.
For the unknowns, Kamal Haasan was admitted to a city-based hospital after he had a mild fever and cough.
The
hospital
reports
however
said
that
Kamal
Haasan
was
stable
and
would
require
complete
rest
for
the
next
couple
of
days.
However, rumors surfaced that someone else might step into Kamal Haasan's shoes to host the weekend episode briefly.
Until
the
promo
was
revealed
by
Vijay
TV
this
afternoon,
the
fans
were
anxious
to
know
how
the
show's
shoot
will
happen.
As
we
predicted
earlier,
Kamal
Haasan
who
is
known
to
fulfill
his
commitment
has
hosted
the
weekend
episode.
Now, talking about what promo's revelation, it is seen that Kamal is going to roast the contestants about this week's Courtroom task. One could easily guess that he seems to address the case filed by VJ Kathiravan.
It
was
earlier
alleged
both
by
housemates
and
Twitterati
that
VJ
Kathiravan
had
purposefully
avoided
naming
Queency
in
the
case
who
happens
to
be
the
main
offender.
The case was about housemates who leave used cups and plates irresponsibly all over the house rather than placing them near the washing area.
However, VJ Kathiravan had listed Azeem, Amuthavanan, Manikanta, and Ayesha for interrogation, he had left out Queency who as everyone in the house knows was behind this.
But Azeem openly tore Queency's mask and blamed her as the one who leaves used plates all over the house and who doesn't clean her mess.
All these gave a thumbs down to Queency on social media. The audience had expected Kamal Haasan to address this allegation as they doubted if VJ Kathiravan deliberately saved Queency from embarrassment.
In the promo, Kamal says," Courtroom has always witnessed different cases and people. But this peculiar case has been filed without knowing who was the prime suspect and even the verdict was passed without mentioning it. Is it true that they are unaware of the suspect or was it covered up deliberately? Are they so noble to do so?".
Fans
are
rejoicing
to
see
'Andavar' back
in
roast
mode.
Tune in to Vijay Tv to watch the show tonight. Alternatively, you can watch it live 24*7 on Disney+ Hotstar.