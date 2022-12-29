Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kathiravan’s Romance With Girlfriend During Freeze Task Breaks Shivin’s Heart

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is witnessing some high-octane drama this week as the freeze task has started. Every day, we are seeing the entrance of friends and family of housemates which is taking the contestants and the viewers on an emotional ride. In tonight's episode, we will see the entry of Kathiravan's family and his girlfriend as revealed by the makers in the promos released so far.

In the promo, Kathir's girlfriend can be seen entering the house through the confession room, and looking at her, Kathir can be seen breaking down. The promo also showed him indulging in a few romantic moments with her. Apart from his girlfriend, Kathir's mother has also entered the house. The trio can be seen dancing and having fun during their time together after a long time.

But what caught the attention of fans is the way Shivin reacted upon seeing Kathir and his girlfriend. It is well known that Shivin has a crush on Kathir. And looking at him romancing his girlfriend broke her heart. The promo shows Shivin breaking down into tears. While it is not known if she cried seeing them together or for something else, the video clips are making the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Shivin is one of the contestants nominated for eviction this weekend. But she is one of the contestants who have received the maximum number of votes. So, it looks like she will be on the safe zone. Speaking of which, Myna Nandhini has received the minimum number of votes on the unofficial polling websites. So, she could be the next person to get evicted from the house.

But let us wait until host Kamal Haasan announced the name of the evicted contestant on Sunday as the finalized contestant for eviction will be known only then.