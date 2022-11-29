Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Live Stream Clips Reveal High-Voltage Drama In The Alien Task

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been setting the internet on fire ever since its launch in October. With each passing day, the show is never less than an action-packed thriller movie.

Also, the tasks announced by the Big Boss raise the tension further. The way the housemates interpret and play the game often tends to break their relationship.

Yesterday, Big Boss announced an alien-tribe task. Accordingly, the housemates will split themselves into tribes and aliens. The tribes would keep precious stones they had created for the benefit of their tribe community.

The aliens, on the other hand, would have to steal them, and tribes would have to retrieve the stolen stones.

The captivated housemate will be confined to a chair when they get caught by the opposing team.

The opponent team will try to trigger them, break them emotionally, or agitate them until the buzzer goes off.

"The one who withstands wins the stone," said the Big Boss.

In today's set of promos, it is revealed that the housemates are seen playing the game actively. However, it was also seen that there was commotion among the teammates themselves.

Furthermore, a few clips surfaced on the internet, revealing a high-voltage drama that happened inside the house during the task.

Dhanalakshmi was seen screaming at the top of her lungs at her teammate Queency, arguing that her strategy to breakdown the opponent was correct and that she won the task.

In another clip, Azeem was seen having a heated argument, saying he would never follow the game's rules, and he didn't win by the team's unanimous decision. Vikraman was seen furious with Azeem, and Myna Nandhini seemed to argue with Azeem about his wrong stand.

Yet another clip showed Ayesha having a mental breakdown when the tribal team howled at her. Frustrated, Ayesha threw her microphone away and was seen screaming inside the changing room.

Meanwhile, the second promo shows that Azeem and Janany were seen engaging in a heated argument. It looked like the alien task was temporarily paused when they were engaged in squabbles.