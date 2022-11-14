Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Manikandan Becomes The New House Captain

The latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss is slowly picking up the pace as the contestants are starting to see witness tough fights with each other. And now that we have seen the latest exit, it is now time to see the new house captain. Going by the videos that have surfaced online, Manikandan is the latest house captain of the house.

If this report turns out to be true, Manigandan will be in a safe zone this week as contestants will not be allowed to nominate their house captain. In the video that is going viral online, Manikandan can be seen engaging in a task where housemates are asked to stand in a ring and they have to push each other. Whoever sustains without getting out of the ring becomes the captain.

In the video, we can see Rachita, Vikraman, and Amudhavanan giving Manikandan a tough fight in the ring. While the rest of the contestants got out sooner, Manikandan and Amudhavanan were seen as the finalists of the task. Since the Manikandan and Amudhavanan played equally, a rematch was conducted among them. Though the video doesn't show who the winner is, it is reported that Manikandan beat Amudhavanan.

After the eviction of Mahalakshmi on Sunday, the season now has 13 contestants namely Azeem, Robert master, 'Myna' Nandhini, Ayesha, Manikandan, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Ram, ADK, Janani, VJ kathiravan, Queency, Vikraman, and Nivashini. It is also reported that Robert Master, Nivashini, Janany, Azeem, Queency, VJ Kathiravan, and Dhanalakshmi are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo video, Ayesha and 'Myna' Nandhini can be seen gossiping about Azeem. Talking about choosing the worst performer, Ayesha says in the video that it is always easy to name Azeem, to which Nandhini agrees and laughs. Another promo video shows the contestants naming the housemates for nomination. In it, Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, and Nivashini were named by most of the contestants. So, it looks like they will be among those nominated for eviction. The Kamal Haasan-hosted show is aired on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.