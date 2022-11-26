Bigg Boss Tamil 6: 'Myna' Nandhini And Manikanta Give Their Piece Of Mind To Queency
It has been a hot topic over the internet in recent days that Queency has been avoiding doing household chores or is rather lazy to do them. Though the housemates have not confronted her or discussed it openly, it has now become a reason for her getting nominated as the Worst Player of the week.
To
recall,
in
yesterday's
task,
Kathiravan
had
filed
a
case
stating
that
a
few
housemates
have
been
leaving
used
cups
and
plates
all
over
the
place,
where
ever
they
had
been
conversing.
And
that
few
don't
take
the
responsibility
of
cleaning
it
or
rather
keeping
it
near
the
wash
area.
During interrogation, Azeem openly blamed Queency as she was the one who leaves the plates and cups without washing them.
While Queency initially refuted it, during the verdict, she said everyone in the house should make a deliberate effort, to leave the plates and cups near the sink, inclusive of her.
Now with all these reasons at hand, most housemates nominated Queency as one of the worst performers along with Robert master.
Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on the internet, in which Queency was seen discussing these with the captain of the house, 'Myna' Nandhini, and Manikanta.
In
the
video,
Queency
says,
"I
have
worked
almost
on
all
days."
to
which
Manikanta
snubs
at
her
saying,
"You
do
it.
But
you
do
it
less".
Enna enna soldra paarunga. 😂#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6 #QuotaQueency pic.twitter.com/ILoOIM5WyX— Thomas Shelby (@Aug180820) November 25, 2022
Queency
never
accepted
it
saying,"
It
is
not
my
problem
if
housemates
don't
realize
the
quantum
of
my
work.
I
do
it.
Even
Ram
does
the
same.
But
now
he
realized
it
after
mine
blew
up
as
an
issue.
EOD
the
work
has
to
be
completed.
I
don't
care
if
these
people
see
me
working
or
not"
To this, the house captain Nandhini said, "No...you have been lazy, especially this week".
Queency accepted that she is lazy but she eventually finishes the task. Nandhini and Manikanta laughed sarcastically at Queency and tried to make her understand that household chores have to be finished on time and there is no point in procrastination.