Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Myna Nandhini Breaks Down In Tears Recalling Her TRAUMATIC Childhood

In the reality show Bigg Boss, it is not uncommon to see contestants getting emotional. While most of the contestants usually get emotional during the task when they are asked to introduce themselves to the viewers, this time around, the makers kept the task short. But in Monday night’s episode, the housemates got a chance to tell the viewers about their childhood.

Myna Nandhini spoke about hers and said that she cannot remember even a day when her parents did not fight. She said that she used to feel bad as a child whenever her parents fought. Speaking of it, she got emotional and cried her heart out. She said, “Ever since I was a child, I have never seen my parents enjoying or having a fun time. But I only remember them seeing fight all the time.”

Vikraman also spoke about her parents saying that his father was the only reason for him to be happy. ADK, on the other hand, said that his parents did not ask him anything about what was he doing and they let him pursue his passion with no conditions. He thanked them for what he is and said that it wouldn’t have happened without their support.

Myna Nandhini, who is known for playing comical roles in movies as well as in television series, entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant who could ensure entertainment in the house. Myna Nandhini shares a close friendship with her fellow housemate, Manikantan, and they have both appeared together earlier in a dance reality show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6's GP Muthu Reveals HEART-BREAKING Story Behind His Son's Ill Health

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin, Rachitha And Others Get Nominated For Eviction. Here’s The Complete List

Speaking of her participation in the show, she is receiving remuneration of Rs. 1.5 lakh every week. It was revealed by Manikandan when he was having a conversation with Dhanalakshmi and the video clip went viral on social media. In case you didn’t know, the show airs on Vijay Television and is available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the OTT platform for fans to watch the proceedings whenever they want. Stay tuned with us to get more exciting updates about the reality show.