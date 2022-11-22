Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizen Troll Dhanalakshmi For Throwing Tantrum During The Captaincy Task  

Season 6 of Tamil Bigg Boss has seen many dramas unfold ever since its launch last month. Every time after the weekend eviction episode is over, the contestants will be asked to participate in a task and the winner becomes the leader of the house for the upcoming week. Usually, the captaincy task would be an individual task.

But adding a twist to this, Bigg Boss announced that the leader will be chosen based on a group task.

Accordingly, yesterday, Dhanalakshmi and 'Myna' Nandhini were supposed to form a group and compete against each other.

Dhanalakshmi was seen propagandizing in the house saying that she will change the rules of the house and will bring everyone on their toes. She also said that she will take Azeem, ADK, and Vikraman in the kitchen team so that they fight with each other and one of them might end up as the worst performer task. All these were before contesting the task.

Apparently, in the leader task, 'Myna' Nandhini and the team won the challenge, making 'Myna' the leader of the house for the week. Dhanalakshmi couldn't take this and be seen fuming, crying, and shouting inside the bedroom. She further went on to accuse the opponent team of foul play.

After much cajoling, she stepped out for the team formation. But as and when Nandhini announced the kitchen team namely, Rachita, Shivin, and Amudhavanan, Dhanalakshmi walked away instantly.

She blamed the contestants in the kitchen team will never become the worst player and it is always the other teams who end up being the worst performer.

When the entire house confronted her, she began to cry and was seen arguing and shouting at Shivin and others. She said that she wants to leave the house and was seen using cuss words. She went on to say that the behavior of the housemates wasn't acceptable at all.

Netizens trolled Dhanalakshmi for her cringe behavior. She was also called a crybaby who couldn't be a sport and it was Dhanalakshmi who had pre-planned the team formation and not Myna.

Season 1 #Julie? Really? Did u see anywhere #julie raised her voice against HM’s like that? Did #Julie disrespected any HM’s behind their back? All she did is jingjack to that group and gets bullied! But what #Dhana doing inside is too much of atrocity! #BiggBossTamilseason6 — 🐤Pikachu🐤 (@Pikabe_Pikachu) November 22, 2022

#Dhana being a sore LOSER here. First - Myna got hurt but Ram hit goal - LIE

Ram didn’t see Myna got hurt. Dhana was in the position to stop the ball. Second - ball was way over her head - LIE !#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6@venkysplace

pic.twitter.com/iaIhNx9kon — venkysplace (@venkysplace) November 22, 2022

From yesterday's episode, it is clear that Dhanalakshmi could not digest the win of 'Myna' Nandhini.