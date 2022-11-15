Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Call ADK & Ram ‘The Best Gossip Partners’
The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is pacing up! With contestants gossiping about each other and the intense tasks, things are spicing up slowly. The last few weeks we saw the weakest of contestants getting eliminated from the house and now, the housemates are doing their best to survive in the house for longer. While some of their acts are being lauded by the people, some are receiving the wrath of netizens.
And on Tuesday, the talk of the town is the hot gossip that happened between ADK and Ram on Monday's episode. After the episode aired, netizens have been pouring Twitter with their take on the duo. A fan called out how they both gossip about VJ Kathiravan when they are conversing with Azeem and when they are discussing with Azeem, Kathiravan becomes their subject of discussion.
#ADK and #Ram are the best gossip partners— Dr.Ilavarasi (@Ilavarisirk) November 14, 2022
When with #Azeem they will talk abt #VJKathiravan
When with #VJKathiravan they will talk about #Azeem
🤡🤡#BiggBossTamil6
Some fans stated that host Kamal Haasan should air a 'kurum padam' to the housemates revealing the true face of ADK and Ram. They stated that both Azeem and Kathiravan should know what Ram and ADK spoke behind their backs. While the show already saw its 'kurum padam', another one on the shenanigans of Ram and ADK will bring more drama into the house and more conflicts among the housemates!
i really hope Aandavar will put chinna kurumpadam podanum .. #ADK #Ram #Kathir conversation kattanum if thy didnt open up to #Azeem. @ikamalhaasan#BiggBossTamil6— Unknown (@RewathySuproma1) November 15, 2022
Meanwhile,
in
the
latest
promo
released
on
Monday,
it
can
be
seen
that
the
next
task
for
the
contestants
will
be
a
roast.
Housemates
are
asked
to
roast
one
another
and
whoever
gets
the
maximum
score
would
be
declared
the
winner
of
the
task.
We
don't
know
yet,
what
kind
of
reward
would
be
offered
to
the
winner.
Let
us
wait
and
see
who
ends
up
as
the
winner.
On Monday, the new captain of the house was also declared. This time around, Manikandan has become the captain. A task was performed by the housemates, which saw them fighting in a ring. They were seen pushing each other and the last person to stay inside the ring was declared the winner. Accordingly, Manikandan won the task after beating the likes of Rachita, Vikraman, and Amudhavanan.