Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Lambast Robert, Amudhavanan Playing With Shivin Near Changing Room

A video from the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss has surfaced online, where two housemates can be seen playing with another contestant near the changing room. The video instantly took over the internet as netizens are criticizing the duo saying that they are not knowing their limits.

The said video has Robert and Amudhavanan in the washroom pulling the legs of Shivin as she is about to change her outfit. However, the duo can be seen teaser her, opening the dressing room's curtain even as she tells them not to open it. Though Shivin appears to be smiling during the course of time, it did not go well with the netizens.

Meanwhile, in the promos released so far, it can be understood that tonight's episode will be an engaging one. One promo shows Amudhavanan engaging in a quarrel with Mani, alleging that he hit him while performing a task. The latter denied doing so and alleged that he was being framed.

One of the promo videos shows the contestants naming the best and worst performers of the latest task. While the promos don't reveal who the best and worst performers are, housemates are seen arguing with each other. Another promo shows Janany crying her heart out asking the housemates not to argue and fight.

As far as the elimination is concerned, it is predicted that the next person to be evicted from the house will be Dhanalakshmi. While it is not official yet, unofficial polls and reports have strongly predicted that she will be the one to see the exit this weekend.

The other contestants who are nominated for eviction this week are, Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, Maheshwari, Ram, and Vikraman. Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, and Vikraman are predicted to be in safe zone as they have received maximum votes in the unofficial polls.

The sixth season of the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show went on air on October 9. It is aired on Vijay Television between 9:30 and 10:30 on the weekdays, while on the weekends, the show starts at 9:30 and goes on till 11:00. The show is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.