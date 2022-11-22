Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Laud Azeem For Speaking Boldly About Nominating New Contestants

One can say that the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is seeing more controversies than the rest of the seasons. Housemate Azeem has been providing endless content for netizens to talk about. Starting from his fights against his co-contestants to his bold stands with no bars, Azeem receives the applauds of fans and also becomes a topic of controversy from time to time. Nevertheless, he has always stayed in the limelight.

On Tuesday, a new video of Azeem has surfaced online, which shows him speaking about the nomination process. He can be seen having a conversation with Rachitha saying that he is going to pick new names for nomination and leave the old names going forward. This comes after the open nomination task, which was held in the house on Monday. Speaking with Rachitha, Azeem said in the video, "I'm going to start afresh. I'm going to pick housemates who have never faced the nomination process. Let them all face it, let them all know how it would feel to face the nomination." Rachitha nodded as a gesture of accepting what he was saying is right.

To recall, on Sunday's episode, when host Kamal Haasan asked the contestants' opinion on whom they thought would be evicted from the house, everyone named Azeem. However, he got saved in the sixth week. But he is one of the contestants to be nominated for eviction in the seventh week, too. Meanwhile, the promos released by the makers so far show that the house has been converted into a courtroom. Azeem is seen as a lawyer, who is advocating for Amudhavanan. The housemates are seen arguing based on the events that happened during the King, Queen task last week.

The show is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm and on the weekends, it starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. The weekend episodes are hosted by Kamal Haasan. Alternatively, fans can watch the show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, too. A 24/7 live broadcast of the show is also being aired on the streamer.