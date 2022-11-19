Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Slam Azeem For Getting Emotional Over His Son

The sixth and latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched on 9th October and has been receiving a warm welcome from fans ever since.

Unlike earlier seasons, this season has contestants from the general public who were chosen through auditions.

It has also celebrity contestants like Amudhavanan, Vikraman, Azeem, and many more.

Among the contestants, Azeem has faced the wrath of both housemates and the audience due to his short temper and abusive behavior. He was also condemned for the same by the show's host Kamal Haasan.

Though he tries to control himself, he bursts out often during tasks.

Recently, Azeem was nominated and was nearly in the danger zone, for mocking Shivin. He has been regularly ill-treating the weaker contestants and has been seen abusing them which is not welcomed by his fellow housemates.

Due to this he is often left out in the crowd. It is natural for one to miss their loved ones especially when one is cornered or isolated.

In yesterday's episode, Azeem was seen lying near the swimming pool and requesting the Bigg Boss to give his son's photo. He said that whenever he sees 'Myna' Nandini's son, it reminds him of his son. He began to cry after saying this.

Netizens are reacting to this with divided response. While few come in support of Azeem, many others were seen ridiculing him for being camera conscious even during such an emotional moment.

Every Friday cry

Meanwhile, interview snippets of his industry colleagues sharing incidents about Azeem being abusive has gone viral.

In one interview with a private channel, his 'Poove Unakkagha' colleague Arun Kumar Rajan revealed that Azeem has a dominating attitude and he always looks down on his women colleagues. He went on to elaborate on an incident that happened during the shoot of a serial they worked on together.