Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Troll Azeem, Share Video Of Him Disrespecting Police

Many are accusing Azeem of being disrespectful to his co-stars on TV serial shooting spot. In this situation, his fans are sharing the video of Azeem disrespecting the police who came to the shooting spot while acting in the serial.

Bigg Boss Season 6 on Vijay TV started with 21 contestants and now there are only nine contestants. From the beginning, Azeem was criticized for being disrespectful to all his fellow contestants. Even though his fans supported him saying that he is being honest and not acting, Netizens were saying that this is a bad act and fans who watch it on reality shows are likely to follow the same pattern.

Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Task has ended Ranking Task has started. Azeem stood at the first place which suited him. To him Shivin and Vikraman told their opinion that the place will suit for them. Immediately Azeem started a fight and said that if I want to give this place, I will only give it to Amudhavanan, Manikandan or ADK. Azeem further said to Vikraman that he should not do Kattapanchayat.

BIGG BOSS 6 TAMIL TROLL DAY 76 | AZEEM ROAST | DHANALAKSHMI EVICTED – TODAY TRENDING https://t.co/BkpxVuONo9 — realmotivetamil (@realmotivetamil) December 26, 2022

Next Shivin was talking now Azeem. Shivin says you don't have the guts to speak and the fight between the two erupts. Azeem started arguing that if you keep saying that you don't have the courage to think, you will lose respect. As the fight subsided, Azeem moved to the ninth place and Vikraman to the tenth place.

Azeem is blatantly lying that he behaves softly outside.



His co- actors interviews is a true reality as to how a Male Chauvinistic and Narcissist person he was before Bigg Boss.



It is funny to listen to his lies when we actually know the truth .#BiggBossTamil6 — Dr.Rahima (@DrRahimaVet) December 24, 2022

Kamal's roasting of Azeem at the end of the week, who constantly belittles the other contestants every week, continues every week. It is Azeem's habit to shake his head at that point and then follow the same pattern again. In this situation, Kamal condemned Azeem in Saturday's episode. But Azeem showed an attitude like what he was doing was not wrong.

He was repeatedly saying that he will not argue so much. After seeing it, many netizens are already sharing videos of Azeem's co-actors giving interviews to channels saying that Azeem will talk on the shooting spot just like he talks inside the Bigg Boss house.

In Bigg boss history. I never seen worst character like #boomeruncleAzeem 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 Intha clown azeem kamal sir kita ya attitude 😡 katturan #BiggBossTamil6 — venkatesh (@venkyarun007) December 24, 2022

Earlier, few people have come into one of Azeem's serial shooting spot and created trouble in the name of prank. It was released as a video later. Fans are now sharing the video and trolling Azeem. Netizens says, "See how arrogantly Azeem speaks even after saying that the person is a police? But in front of Kamal, Azeem is talking as if he never knew how to get angry before. This troll video is now trending in social media.