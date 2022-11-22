Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Nivaashiyni's First Reaction Post Elimination From The Show

After an action-filled week, it was speculated that Robert master or Ayesha would be eliminated from the house for receiving the least votes. But in a change of events overnight, their vote counts increased and it was Nivaashiyni who was evicted from the house for receiving the least votes.

The eviction happened on Sunday's episode as always.

While there could be various reasons for her eviction, the prominent reasons could be her language barrier, closeness with fellow contestant Asal Kolaar and her lack of impressive performance on the show.



Nivaashiyni was feeling depressed after Asal Kolaar's eviction. She was reportedly close with him and only him. They were so involved with themselves and their behavior was not appreciated by the audience. Hence they evicted Asal.

Nivaashiyni has always been an active social media user. She has nearly 98.9k followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, post her eviction, Nivaashiyni took to social media to thank her supporters.

She posted a status on Instagram. The status read, "Thank you all for all your love and support throughout my journey in Bigg boss season 6. I appreciate it with all my heart".

She also shared a few of her fan-made posters and thanked them for their support.

Nivaashyini is a Singapore-based model, Social Media Influencer, Digital Content Creator, and also Entrepreneur. She runs an online Accessories and Sarees Business through her social media page. So far, VJ Maheshwari, Asal, dance master Shanthi and Sheriina have been evicted from the show while Muthu walked out of the show during the first week.

Media reports of her remuneration from Vijay TV for her participation in the show, post-Nivaa's elimination have also surfaced.

Meanwhile, in yesterday's episode, the entire house went haywire post-Captaincy task. Dhanalakshmi could be seen throwing tantrums for losing the task. She had dreamed of becoming the captain of the house which didn't turn out as she anticipated.

Stay tuned to the Vijay Tamil channel to watch the latest episodes of the reality show or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the entire episodes of season 6.