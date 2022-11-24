Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Nivashini Says Azeem Is Her Least Favourite Contestant
It is common for contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss to appear in talk shows and interviews after their eviction from the house. And during such interviews, they discuss their experience in the house, their favourite contestant, whom they miss a lot, and whom they did not like much. More often than not, these interviews have trended online.
The
last
contestant
to
be
evicted
from
the
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
was
Nivashini.
She
was
evicted
from
the
house
on
the
sixth
week
of
the
show,
and
host
Kamal
Haasan
gave
her
the
exit
card
last
Sunday.
After
she
came
out
of
the
house,
she
has
been
appearing
in
interviews
and
talk
shows,
sharing
her
experience
in
the
show
with
her
fans.
In an interview with IndiaGlitz, Nivashini opened up about her most-favourite and least-favorite contestants of the season. As we may have known already, she named Azeem as her least-favorite contestant. When the anchor asked her whom she hates in the house she said, "Hate is a strong word. I don't hate anyone in the house. But Azeem and I never got along and we had differences in opinion all the time. So, I would say that he is my least-favourite. But he is a strong contestant and has the potential to even win the title."
She
also
stated
that
her
most-favourite
contestants
are
Queensy
and
Myna
Nandhini.
She
stated
that
Vikaraman
and
Shivin
would
go
to
the
finals
and
one
of
them
would
be
the
title
winner
of
the
season.
Talking
about
the
show,
Robert,
Dhanalakshmi,
Azeem,
Ram,
Manikantan,
Amudhavanan,
and
Kathiravan,
are
the
housemates
who
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
in
the
upcoming
week.
Since host Kamal Haasan has been hospitalised, it is to be seen if he would carry on with his hosting duties or if someone else would replace him temporarily. Vijay Television airs the show from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm, while on the weekends, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. It is also available on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.