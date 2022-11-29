Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Promo Reveals Shivin Having An Emotional Breakdown

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been setting the internet on wildfire ever since its launch in October.

The program gets more engaging with the interesting tasks announced by Bigg Boss and the way the housemates play them.

Few tasks are fun, a few would be physically tiring, a few would make you emotional, a few would test your patience and a few would be a secret task too.



Yesterday Bigg Boss announced an alien- tribe task. The task letter mentioned the game plan and the rules as read out by Shivin.

Accordingly, the housemates will split themselves into tribes and aliens. The tribes would safeguard precious stones that they make themselves, for the well-being of their tribe community.

The aliens on the other hand would have to steal them and tribes will have to retrieve the stolen stones.

The captivated housemate will be confined to a chair when they get caught, by the opponent team.

The opponent team will try to trigger them, break them emotionally or agitate them until the buzzer goes off.

The one who withstands wins the stone, said the Bigg Boss.

In today's promo, it is revealed that the house has been converted as per the task and the participants are seen playing the game actively.

Dhanalakshmi who was part of the alien team was caught by the tribal team. They try to trigger her, but in the end, it was seen Dhanalakshmi and Shivin break into an argument. The clip shows Shivin reprimanding Dhanalakshmi as the latter had spoken about her mother, to whom Shivin is more attached.

Further, it was shown Shivin breaking down in the restroom area, crying over the shoulders of Rachita.

According to the promo, one can easily guess that this task will make the contestants emotionally weak. The house is going to be on fire.

In an unseen clip, Dhanalakshmi was seen discussing with her teammates, "This is the right chance to put forth all the embarrassing questions we have in heart, with a smile on our face. They will either have to answer it light-heartedly or suffer a mental breakdown."

The sixth season of Bigg Boss is being aired on Vijay Television Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm, while on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. One can even watch the reality show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.