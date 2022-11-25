Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Queency And Manikandan’s Conversation Leaves Fans Scratching Heads

Vijay Television has been seeing huge success in the form of the reality show, Bigg Boss. And now, the show's sixth season is being aired and we are in the seventh week. Starting with 21 housemates in October, the show has been seeing eliminations week after week. While the show, as such is quite popular, its popularity is further enhanced by fans' interactions about the show on social media.

The show has seen several evictions so far. While GP Muthu opted out of the show voluntarily, other contestants including Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, and Maheshwari were evicted from the house in the following weeks. And it is predicted that Robert will be the next contestant to be eliminated from the house in the upcoming weekend.



Coming back to the show, a conversation between Queency and Manikandan has left the fans scratching their heads. In the garden area the duo was seen engaging in a conversation, where Manikandan suggested that he would be the next to get evicted. Reacting to it, Queency said, "Don't you feel like laughing while saying this? My team outside would be working for you to keep you in the house."

While she did not clearly mention what "her team" would work on, one can read between the lines and understand that she is talking about promotions and voting. Is she suggesting that she has a team that is working to keep her in the house? And is she saying that the same team will also work for Manikandan? And even if it does, will it not impact her performance in the house in the longer run? These unanswered questions have left fans confused.

Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, it is predicted that Robert would be the next person to get evicted from the house. The unofficial polling websites suggest that he is the one who has received the minimum number of votes by far. However, let us wait till the show's host Kamal Haasan officially spells out the name of the housemate to get evicted. The eviction will be announced on the Sunday episode by Kamal Haasan.