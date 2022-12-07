Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Queency Catches Up With Nivaa And Sherina; Posts An Adorable Photo On Social Media

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been setting the internet on fire ever since its launch in October. The show started with 21 contestants. For the first time, the general public was also welcomed to participate in the show, and they were chosen through auditions.

Accordingly, GP Muthu, Azeem, Robert master, Ayesha, Sheriin, Manikandan, Rachitha, Ram, ADK, Janany, Shanthi master, Maheshwari, VJ Kathiravan, Queency, Nivaashiyni, Dhanalakshmi, Shivin, Vikraman, Amuthavanan, "Myna" Nandhini, and Asal Kolar were chosen as the contestants.

After several nominations and evictions, the house has 13 contestants now.

The most recent one to be evicted from the show was Queency. The elimination happened last Sunday. While the other contestants had fluctuating votes, Queency was expected to be eliminated on the first day of the week as she continued to receive the fewest votes in comparison to the other nominees.

Queency has been the target of social media abuse in recent weeks, as she was frequently seen procrastinating on household chores or sleeping.The housemates also felt that she wasn't actively participating in the tasks.

Queency was close with Nivaa and Sherina during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. After her friend's eviction, she was left isolated. Though she found solace in Ayesha's company, she was seen missing her close friends. Also, she developed a fatherly relationship with her fellow housemate, Robert Master, which eventually became one of the reasons for Robert's eviction.

After her eviction, Queency was seen enjoying herself with her close friends.

She shared a few adorable snaps on her social media handle. She was seen meeting Sherina and Robert in person.

Both Sherina and Queency had a video call with Nivaa while they were together, and they both shared a screenshot of the same.

Nivaa was said to have left for Singapore a few days after her elimination because she had projects in mind.

The sixth season of Bigg Boss is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., while on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 p.m. and goes on until 11:00 p.m. The reality show is also available on Disney+ Hotstar, an OTT platform.