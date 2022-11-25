Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha And Robert Name Each Other As Worst Performers

Last week, we saw the romantic angle between Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants Rachitha and Robert. Whether it was liked by fans or not, they both wildly made the headlines. And Rachitha finally revealed that she used Robert only to complete a task. Engaged in self-pity, Robert cried his heart out even as Rachitha tried to explain to him, that her intention was not to hurt his feelings but only to complete the secret task.

They roamed around the house like a couple of love birds, though it was for the task, they were in the limelight last week. And now, things have gone South between them. They did not engage much with each other the whole week. While Rachitha still performed her tasks in a proper way, Robert showed minimal involvement in the tasks and otherwise.



As the week is almost over, Bigg Boss called upon the contestants and asked them to name the best and worst performers of the week. While Rachitha named Robert first, he stood up and named Rachitha as the worst performer. As the other housemates continued, Robert and Queency received the maximum number of votes as the worst performers of the week.

The aforementioned event was revealed in the promo videos shared by the makers of the channel. Accordingly, Bigg Boss sent them both to the "jail" that has been built inside the house to punish those who do not perform well. Meanwhile, the unofficial polling results are out, which suggest that Robert would be the next person to get evicted from the house.

Anyway, let us wait till host Kamal Haasan announces the name officially on Sunday's episode. Besides, it is not known if Kamal Haasan would carry on with his hosting duties this weekend. Unwell, he was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Thursday and it was reported that the doctors advised him to rest for a couple of days. While some reports suggest that it was a regular medical check-up, others suggest that he had a fever and complained of uneasiness. Let us see if he resumes or if some other celebrity replaces him temporarily.