Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha Is Praised By Twitterati For Handling The Task With Dignity Despite The Chaos

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been pacing extremely well. While the makers are using their tactics to make the show as interesting as possible to the fans, followers of the show are also engaging in conversations about the show on Twitter.

While some argue that the current Bigg Boss season goes too far in terms of unnecessary fights and cynical behaviour among the housemates, resulting in a boisterous environment, others argue that the show is only entertaining because of the aforementioned factors.

However, there seemed to be one or two contestants who chose to stay away from all the commotion. Rachitha is considered one of the players who plays her game rather quietly without engaging much in animated conversations. Even while her approach to the game was condemned by her housemates as well as the audience, she chose to stay calm.

Meanwhile, Big Boss had announced a weekly Alien Tribe task. Accordingly, the housemates split themselves into tribes and aliens. The precious stones created by the tribes would be kept for the benefit of the tribe's community. The stones need a sacred flower that is in the custody of aliens. They will have to steal it without the alien's knowledge.

The aliens, on the other hand, would have to steal the precious stones under the tribes' possession, and the tribes would have to safeguard them.

The entire house went to mayhem during the tasks by engaging in heated conversations, fights, rough handling, manipulation, and whatnot.

This eventually drained the housemates physically as well as mentally.

Rachitha, who was originally on the aliens' team, handled the situation calmly. She was seen with a stone face when she was confined to the reactor chair by the tribes. However, the tribes announced she lost it. Even then, she never lost her calm and accepted the defeat with dignity.

#Rachitha u slayed this task 💥💥🔥🔥



Don't worry About these Biased idiots



You Won 👏👏👏#Biggbosstamil6 — @0707M1A9R2S9@ (@p07r2919) November 30, 2022

As a recent development, Azeem fainted during the task. While the major reason behind his health setback was his excessive blood pressure, He is known for his short temper.Watch the show, which is aired on Vijay Television and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.