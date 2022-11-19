Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Rachitha Never Stopped Him,’ Says Robert’s Father
The sixth season of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss has been trending on the internet ever since it premiered in October. As contestants are getting evicting from the house, they are appearing in interviews and sharing their thoughts and revealing unknown issues. Apart from the contestants, relatives and friends of the contestants are also appearing in interviews.
In
a
recent
one,
Robert
master's
father
spoke
in
an
interview
with
India
Glitz
Tamil
and
he
opened
up
on
several
issues.
But
what
caught
the
attention
of
fans
is
his
take
on
the
relationship
between
Robert
and
Rachitha.
He
said
that
whenever
Robert
approached
her,
she
showed
faces
and
reacted
as
if
she
was
not
interested.
But
she
never
really
stopped
him
or
told
to
his
face
that
he
was
crossing
the
limit.
He said, "It looks like a game plan for both Rachitha and Robert. What Robert is doing is not inappropriate. Because she never really stopped him. Yes, she showed faces but never told him not to do such things. I think they both are making use of the situation."
He also said that he would gladly enter the house as a wild card contestant and shake things up, adding that the contestants are too concerned about their image. He said, "Robert is not being himself. He is an enthusiastic person who has always been active. But in the house, he is very quiet. Even his friends are wondering what happened to him. If he had been his true self, it would have been altogether a different game," he added.
Meanwhile, not just his father, fans have also been talking about the relationship between Robert and Rachitha. They have been cringing at the relationship between the two. Especially after the latest episode which has Robert crying over a secret task performed by Rachitha, netizens have been trolling Robert, saying that he does not know the difference between game, task, and relationships. Let us wait and see how things change in the future.