Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha’s Husband To Enter The House As A Wildcard Entry?

Tamil Bigg Boss’ sixth season is almost nearing its finale. While the season has already had its wild card entry, news reports about the next wildcard contestant has been making the rounds for quite some time. But the buzz around the next wildcard entry is quite strong since Wednesday morning. Accordingly, several names are coming up online, who are reported to enter the house.

The latest reports suggest that fellow contestant Rachitha Mahalakshmi’s husband Dinesh would be the next wildcard entry. To recall, the third season of the show saw the entry of a real-life couple Balaji and Nithya. So, if Dinesh’s entry happens, they will be the second real-life couple to enter the show. But let us wait till the news is officially announced.

Meanwhile, the social media handles of Vijay television and the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar Tamil have teased the fans by sharing a poster and asking the fans to guess who the next wildcard entry is. Fans have guessed that Tamil actor Anjali will enter the house. This makes sense as the actor is also promoting her upcoming movie Fall, which is set to debut on Disney+ Hoststar. So let us wait and see if she enters the house as a contestant or pays a visit to the housemates.

Initial reports suggested that Parvathy, a VJ of a YouTube channel will enter as the wildcard contestant. Some reports also suggest that a contestant from the first season will enter the house as the wildcard contestant. But let us wait for the official announcement from the makers. The season already saw the entry of a wild card contestant. Actor Myna Nandhini entered the house on October 16, a week after the season premiered.

As far as the show is concerned, Ayesha, Ram, Kathir, Azeem, ADK, and Janany are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this upcoming week. The unofficial polls and news reports suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes so far. Ram, on the other hand is in the danger zone having received the minimum number of votes.