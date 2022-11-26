Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Ram Wants To Stay Inside The House Until The Family Week; Will He?
Vijay
Television
has
been
seeing
huge
success
in
the
form
of
the
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss.
And
now,
the
show's
sixth
season
is
being
aired
and
we
are
in
the
seventh
week.
Starting
with
21
housemates
in
October,
the
show
has
been
seeing
eliminations
week
after
week.
While
the
show,
as
such
is
quite
popular,
its
popularity
is
further
enhanced
by
fans' interactions
with
the
show
on
social
media.
The
show
has
seen
several
evictions
so
far.
While
GP
Muthu
opted
out
of
the
show
voluntarily,
other
contestants
including
Shanthi,
Asal
Kolar,
Sherina,
and
Maheshwari
were
evicted
from
the
house
in
the
following
weeks.
And
it
is
predicted
that
Robert
will
be
the
next
contestant
to
be
eliminated
from
the
house
in
the
upcoming
weekend.
Social media on the other hand has been divided into various fan armies. Nevertheless, most of them accept there are a few non-engaging contestants in the present show. They are branded as non-Bigg Boss materials as they don't create a connection with the viewers.
A few to name would be Ram, Queency, and VJ Kathiravan. We don't see much of their part in the hourly episode every day nor do they engage in something interesting throughout the day.
While VJ Kathiravan tried to repair his image through his performance in the royal museum task and the luxury budget task, Queency on the other hand was severely condemned for her being a couch potato.
Meanwhile,
Ram
who
is
close
with
ADK
and
Vikraman
also
has
a
laid-back
approach
toward
the
show.
In one of the unseen video trending on social media, Ram is seen talking to Azeem in the kitchen area. It looks late at night when the entire house is sleeping and these two engage in some friendly chat.
Ram feels that the next 2-3 weeks are crucial and have to do tasks well. Azeem says that if he had played the factory task properly, he would've dominated that task.— Bigg Boss Videos & Updates (@BBFollower7) November 25, 2022
#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/7Inf7qSDgb
During
the
chat,
Ram
says," The
upcoming
3,4
weeks
are
very
crucial.
I
am
going
to
give
my
fullest
to
sustain
those
weeks"
To this Azeem replies, "You will eventually. Don't worry".
Ram replied, "I want to stay at least until the family week. It is more important". And Azeem acknowledges the same.
Will Ram sustain the game will then? We'll have to wait and watch.