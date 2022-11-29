Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master Request His Fans To Vote For His 'Daughter' Queency

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been receiving a huge buzz ever since its launch last October with 21 contestants. For the first time, the program called for public participation, and they were screened via an interview process, media reports alleged.

Of the prominent players who entered the house, Robert Master had set the expectations high. Since he was a popular choreographer and child artist, fans were thrilled to see him inside the house.

Robert Master was expected to be one of the strongest players. But after the initial few weeks, Robert Master chose to stay away from active participation in tasks. He lost popularity for being a couch potato.



He was often condemned for his alleged closeness with a couple of housemates. He was ridiculed by the show's host as well for influencing the game out of the fatherly love he shares with Queency.

Meanwhile, he has released a video yesterday, after getting evicted from the house to reach out to his fans. In the video, Robert addressed one of the highly talked-about issues when he was in the house. He spoke about his relationship with Rachita. Robert said, "I thank all my fans who voted for me. Ever before entering the house, I myself had revealed my participation. And I said that I was going into the house just for fun. As I said, I had fun and let the housemates have fun, too. I hope that you all will keep supporting me even after my eviction. The relationship between Rachitha and I is nothing but friendship. It might look like it was something more than friendship when looking from the outside. Rachitha was feeling lonely after entering the house and I started talking to her at the right time. So we developed an easy friendship."

However, he didn't elaborate on his relationship with Queency. He had said to Kamal Haasan that he will miss her and only her after eviction. Queency was also seen feeling depressed on Robert's exit.

Meanwhile, Robert took to his social media handle and sought votes from his fans for Queency. He also posted a screenshot where he had cast his votes for Queency.

On the other hand, Queency has been trolled on social media as she was finally made part of the vessel washing team, under the captaincy of Azeem.