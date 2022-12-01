Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master Says "Sorry" For Misbehaving With Rachitha

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been gradually picking up steam as it crossed 50 days of the telecast. While 21 contestants entered the house initially, the show has been seeing eliminations week after week.

While GP Muthu opted out of the show voluntarily, other contestants, including Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, Maheshwari, and recently Robert Master, were evicted from the house each weekend.

Robert Master has been giving fun-filled interviews to private channels since his exit. In one such interview with Indiaglitz, the interviewer questioned him about his behaviour towards Rachitha, especially when Robert went overboard by asking Rachitha to kiss him.

Robert, who initially answered unapologetically, said, "It was for fun. I had openly admitted my crush on her, while she never expressed her emotions. When 'Myna' kissed my hand the other day, I asked Rachitha to join in for fun, as she said she looks up to me as a brother. I felt it was nothing wrong to kiss a brother."

For a question, "Do you permit someone to behave so if it had been your sister?" He said, "Yes. Kissing a brother or sister on the forehead is not offensive. It is just an act of affection."

The interviewer further insisted that it might set a bad example for the younger generation to go overboard, to which Robert Master replied, "Guys, I am sorry for what

I did to Rachitha the other day. I request that everyone refrain from doing the same in reality."

Meanwhile, Robert said he liked Amuthavanan and Shivin personally as contestants. He also said that though he began his game with full involvement, he got lost somewhere in the middle, and he is happy to get evicted.

He also said, funnily, "I love to dance, but the housemates forced me to reduce my pace. At one point, I had to confine myself to the bedroom for the wake-up song, as I might forget my dance moves if I continue to dance with them".

In one of his first videos released after his exit, he thanked his fans for voting and supporting him throughout his Bigg Boss journey.