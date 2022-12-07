Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master Welcomes Queency After Her Eviction

Tamil Bigg Boss’ sixth season has been receiving lukewarm welcome from fans. While some call it an engaging season, others find it boring. Nevertheless, the show is going on with whatever response it is receiving. Week after week, contestants are getting evicted from the show. The latest person to get evicted is Queency, who was given the exit card on Sunday.

Before Queency, Robert master got evicted the previous Sunday. And after she exited the house, Robert met her in person and welcomed her. He gave her a surprise treat of sorts by presenting her with a cake. Videos and photos of Queency blowing the candles and cutting the cake are making the rounds on social media.

To recall, Robert and Queency had a unique relationship when they were in the house. They used to call it a father-daughter kind of relationship, and Queency often saw him as a father figure. Even before entering the house, Robert told his fans that he is entering the house only to find himself a person whom he can consider his daughter.

Meanwhile, the latest task in the house is being received well by the fans of the show. In the latest task, contestants are given roles of iconic actors from Kollywood such as Nesamani from Friends, Naai Sekar, and so on. And they have been asked to mimic the characters throughout the day. The contestants are also asked to dance like the assigned character whenever their respective songs are played.

The show is being hosted by the Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan. Ever since the reality show’s inception, he has been hosting the show. As of now, Ayesha, Ram, Kathir, Azeem, ADK, and Janany are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. Going by the unofficial polls and news reports, Azeem has received the maximum number of votes so far. And it looks like he is in the safe zone. Ram, on the other hand, has received the minimum number of votes. He is in the danger zone and there is a possibility for him to be evicted in the upcoming week.