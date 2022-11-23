Bigg Boss Tamil 6: "Shivin And Vikraman Are The Potential Contestants For Finals", Says Nivaa

Nivaashiyni was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. Nivaa is a social media influencer. Post her elimination, she took to her social media handle to post a thank you note to all her supporters.

Meanwhile, today she posted a recorded video of the live session that happened with Vijay TV.

In the video, Nivaashiyni opens up about her Bigg Boss journey. She said, "It all began well, and in between, it went into a roller coaster road, but eventually I picked up. It is a beautiful journey".

The host questioned who was her close friend inside the house for which she said it was Queency and she missed her the most.

For a question about her favorite contestant apart from Queency, she said that she loved the 'Myna' Nandhini and Manikandan combo the most. Apart from them, she felt Shivin was a good player.She continued to say that Shivin and Vikraman were the most potential contestants for finals.

She said she was not able to develop a good rapport with Azeem in the house as everyone knows, yet he is also one of the strongest players in the house.

The host then gave her a set of animal names and asked Nivaa to match the contestants to it based on their characteristics.

She said that Shivin resembles 'Eagle', as she is very focused on her game and is an individual player. Though Shivin moves around with friends she plays the game individually and she knows how to play the game smartly, just like an Eagle.

Further, she mapped Janany as Crocodile, as Janany might look calm and quiet like a crocodile underwater. But once she sees an opportunity, she grabs it with all her hands, just like a crocodile grabbing its prey.

Nivaa matched VJ Kathiravan to the rabbit as Kathiravan has two faces - a calm, caring face and a vibrant, frustrated person. When he combines those two faces, he jumps like a rabbit and gives his hundred percent to the task.

Finally, she said Vikraman resembles a lion. The reason she gave was that Vikraman was always ferocious. But he never raises his voice nor he disrespects the contestants. And every time he roars, he always gives out a valid point that no one can deny.