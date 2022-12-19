Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin, Rachitha And Others Get Nominated For Eviction. Here’s The Complete List

More than 50 days have passed since the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss started to air. Week after week, we have been seeing contestants leave the house. As we wait to know who the next set of contestants is to face the nomination, here is the complete list of them. Take a look.

Contestants nominated for eviction

The house saw an open nomination another time. It goes without saying that open nominations often bring chaos in the house, and more chaos means, more entertainment! On Monday's episode, we will see Dhanalakshmi, Shivin, Rachitha, Myna, Kathiravan, Azeem, and Vikraman getting nominated for eviction. While Dhanalakshmi and Shivin received four votes each, Rachitha received three votes. Myna, Azeem, Vikraman, and Kathiravan received two votes each.

Manikandan becomes the house captain

Manikandan, who was in the danger zone in the previous week, got saved from nomination this time around, as he won the captainship task. According to the rules of the house, housemates are not allowed to nominate the captain of the house.

Four housemates are in the nomination-free zone

Meanwhile, the task given last week ended with the housemates performing the best performers, who were later added to the list of contestants in the nomination-free zone. This means, the housemates are not allowed to name them for eviction nomination. Amudhavanan, ADK, Manikandan, and Janany are the contestants in the nomination-free zone.

Promos revealed so far, hint at drama

The makers released three promos, all of them hint that there is drama in the house. Myna Nandhini can be seen confronting Amudhavanan for an issue that happened when Janany was inside the house. Amudhavanan can be seen asking her questions about what she spoke in his absence. Another promo hinted that there will be a quarrel between Shivin and Azeem after Dhanalakshmi triggered Azeem with something. Another promo shows the housemates engaging in the nomination process. It looks like they are asked to paint on the faces of housemates whom they think should not be in the house.

When and where to watch the show

The show hosted by Kamal Haasan is aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday (starts at 9:30 pm) and streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a 24/7 live broadcast is also available.