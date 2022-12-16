Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THESE 4 Contestants Get SAVED From Nominations In Upcoming Week

We are more than halfway through the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss' sixth season, and the show has still not paced up well and it is rather slow. While some contestants are being active and entertaining their fans, others are not being active enough with their diplomatic approach. Now, we have gotten information about the contestants who will walk free with no nomination in the upcoming week.

According to a promo released by the makers, Amudhavanan, Janany, ADK, and Manikandan will not be nominated in the upcoming week. While the reason for the same in unknown, it could be because they were named as the best-performing ones in the task by their fellow housemates. But let us wait until the official announcement. But it did not go well with Dhanalakshmi and she can be seen ranting that they nominated their friends to enter the nomination-free-zone and it was not fair.



Speaking of nominations and evictions, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. And the unofficial fan pages suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes, while ADK and Manikandan are in the danger zone with the minimum number of votes. Myna Nandhini, who won in the captaincy task, is the new captain of the house. So, fans could not nominate her for eviction. Let us wait and see who gets the exit card when host Kamal Haasan announces the news on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the promos released by the makers, it can be seen that a fight has erupted between Vikraman and Janany while performing the task. Dhanalakshmi seems to extend her support to Vikraman and he seems to fight everyone single-handedly. The promo also shows a short flash-back clip revealing that Vikraman is saying the truth. So, we can expect a 'kurumpadam' to be aired in the upcoming weekend.

In another promo, the contestants can be seen lauding Azeem for his hard work and strong attitude. They can be seen having a fun time telling his name as he also gets along with them and laughing his heart out.