Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THESE 4 Contestants Get SAVED From Nominations In Upcoming Week
We are more than halfway through the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss' sixth season, and the show has still not paced up well and it is rather slow. While some contestants are being active and entertaining their fans, others are not being active enough with their diplomatic approach. Now, we have gotten information about the contestants who will walk free with no nomination in the upcoming week.
According
to
a
promo
released
by
the
makers,
Amudhavanan,
Janany,
ADK,
and
Manikandan
will
not
be
nominated
in
the
upcoming
week.
While
the
reason
for
the
same
in
unknown,
it
could
be
because
they
were
named
as
the
best-performing
ones
in
the
task
by
their
fellow
housemates.
But
let
us
wait
until
the
official
announcement.
But
it
did
not
go
well
with
Dhanalakshmi
and
she
can
be
seen
ranting
that
they
nominated
their
friends
to
enter
the
nomination-free-zone
and
it
was
not
fair.
Speaking of nominations and evictions, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. And the unofficial fan pages suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes, while ADK and Manikandan are in the danger zone with the minimum number of votes. Myna Nandhini, who won in the captaincy task, is the new captain of the house. So, fans could not nominate her for eviction. Let us wait and see who gets the exit card when host Kamal Haasan announces the news on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in the promos released by the makers, it can be seen that a fight has erupted between Vikraman and Janany while performing the task. Dhanalakshmi seems to extend her support to Vikraman and he seems to fight everyone single-handedly. The promo also shows a short flash-back clip revealing that Vikraman is saying the truth. So, we can expect a 'kurumpadam' to be aired in the upcoming weekend.
In another promo, the contestants can be seen lauding Azeem for his hard work and strong attitude. They can be seen having a fun time telling his name as he also gets along with them and laughing his heart out.