Bigg Boss Tamil 6 This Week Elimination: Know Who Will Be Given The Exit Card

The week is almost over and the fans of Bigg Boss Tamil will soon get to know the latest contestant to get evicted from the sixth season. With unofficial polling websites and news reports, we can almost predict who would be the next person to get the exit card. And if you want to know the answer for who would be the next contest to get evicted from the house, you have come to the right place!

Going by the unofficial polls and media reports, Queency, Dhanalakshmi, and Myna Nandhini are on the danger zone with fewer votes compared to the other contestants nominated for eviction. Among the three, Queency is the one that has received the minimal number of votes. So, chances are, she could be the next one to get evicted from the house.

On the other hand, Kathiravan has received the maximum number of votes and he is on the safe zone. Along with him, Janany and Rachitha have also received the maximum number of votes. So, it is likely for them to get evicted this week. But let us wait and see what host Kamal Haasan announced on Sunday before jumping into a conclusion with the unofficial polling results.

Meanwhile, fans have also been demanding that host Kamal Haasan issues red card to Azeem for showing extreme aggression towards the housemates. While he has been having with a spat with almost everyone in the house, his fight with Amudhavanan crossed the line. Amudhavanan also alleged that Azeem had hit him while performing a task. Let us wait and see if these quarrels were a part of a secret task given by Bigg Boss or if they really had such huge fights.

Azeem has not been nominated this week as he is the house captain. The rule of Tamil Bigg Boss does not allow the housemates to nominate the house captain. The fans have also been demanding for double eviction as they claim that both Myna Nandhini and Queency have not performed their tasks well. The show is being aired on Vijay Television and on Disney+ Hotstar.