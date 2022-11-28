Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Three Possible Reasons That Led To Robert Master's Eviction

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has been receiving a lukewarm response since its launch. The program was launched in October with 21 contestants. For the first time, the program called for public participation, and they were screened via an interview process, media reports alleged.

Of the prominent players who entered the house, Robert Master had set the expectations high. Since he was a prominent dance master and child artist, fans were thrilled to see him inside the house.

Furthermore, it was alleged that a former contestant of Bigg Boss season 3, Vanitha Vijayakumar was key in getting him a ticket to the show. However, there wasn't any say about her from Robert Master. Meanwhile, Vanitha had openly condemned Robert in a private interview for neither being thankful to her nor to the life-changing opportunity to be inside the Bigg Boss house.



Brushing all these allegations aside, Robert Master was expected to be one of the strongest players. But after the initial few weeks, Robert Master chose to stay away from active participation in tasks. He lost popularity for being a couch potato.

Here are a few reasons that could have led to his elimination from the show.

· He was stalking his fellow housemate Rachita. He had openly accepted that he admired her ever since her first serial on Vijay TV. Though Rachita never openly accepted Robert's approach, she neither objected to him. Robert's this alleged 'love track' received flak from all corners.

· Robert had developed a father-daughter relationship with Queency. He had influenced the game of his fellow housemates, in favor of Queency, on a few occasions. Vikraman raised this issue on Saturday when Kamal Haasan talked about favoritism and 'groupism' inside the house.

· Robert wanted the game to be fun and joyful all day as he said during the eviction. Unfortunately, the housemates were seen engaged in fights and ego clashes which eventually was not his cup of tea, as he claimed. Hence he chose to take a back seat, rather than get himself involved in the argument.

However, Robert Master maintained a good relationship with everyone in the house and was non-controversial.

All the above reasons could have made Robert Master's chance of continuing the show bleak.

Post his eviction, reports about his remuneration details are going round in the internet. We wish him the best for his future projects.