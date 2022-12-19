Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Three Reasons For Janany’s Unexpected Eviction

Fans of Tamil Bigg Boss's sixth season saw an unexpected twist when Janany got evicted on Sunday. The eviction happened even though the unofficial polling websites had ADK and Manikanda's name under the least-voted contestants of the week. So, fans were expecting either of them to be evicted. But unexpectedly Janany was given the exit card.

Before Janany's name was announced by host Kamal Haasan, he put her, ADK and Manikanda in the danger zone. In a bowl, he dropped three chits each containing the names of contestants in the danger zone. Kamal asked ADK to pick Manikanda's name and it was presumed that he would be the contestant to get evicted from the house. But Kamal Haasan intervened and told the housemates that Manikanda would stay in the house.

Here are three reasons why she got evicted from the house:

1. She did not perform the tasks as well as the other contestants. Others showed true sportsmanship while taking part in the Hell Vs Heaven task, while she did not put in her maximum effort.

2. Her ganging up with Amudhavanan did not really go well with the fans or the housemates. Whenever she faced any problems in the house, Amudhavanan stood up for her, even when the mistake was on her side. And the she did the same for Amudhavanan.

3. Her fight with Vikraman during the mid-week when she argues that she touched a finish line before him, was a lie and it was exposed by the makers. The video clip went viral and it turned out against her.

Though there could have been other reasons for her eviction from the house, we can say that the aforementioned reasons could be the major reasons for her eviction. In case you did not know, Janany is a Sri Lankan TV host, video jockey, and model. She gained fame by posting and sharing videos on the video-sharing application, TikTok. Later when the app got banned, her presence on YouTube gave her much fans. Fans can watch the show on the television channel Vijay TV and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.