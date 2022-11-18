Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Twitterati Fume Against Azeem As He Wants To Shave Shivin’s Head

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is pacing up rapidly. With controversies and quarrels getting blown out of proportion almost every day, there is no scarcity of entertainment. However, sometimes the game goes out of hand and some contestants receive the wrath of fans for not knowing their limits.

Recently, a video clip from the show's latest episode surfaced online. It shows a couple of contestants talking about punishments to be given. Azeem can be seen suggesting that Shivin's head should be shaved. While we don't know the context yet, it has not gone well with the fans of the show.

Netizens have been sharing the video and lashing at Azeem for even suggesting such a horrible idea. Some fans accuse him of being insensitive and not respecting other people's feelings. Nevertheless, the video has been going viral on social media with fans sharing it across all platforms.

A fan shared the video and wrote, "#Azeem clown is saying "mottai" adichi vidanum #Shivin ku. Respect her for the hardships she would have gone through da. #BiggBossTamil #BiggBoss6Tamil #BiggBossTamil6 #Vikraman #Ayesha #Rachitha #Dhana #Janany."

Meanwhile, it is being predicted that Ayesha will be the one to get evicted from the house this weekend. And this latest development has not made fans happy! They have been taking to Twitter to express their disappointment with the unexpected twist as it was expected that Robert or Nivasini would be the one to walk out this weekend. However, let us wait till Sunday to know for sure, who is getting eliminated.

As far as the upcoming episode is concerned, it looks like some secret tasks were given to a few contestants which will be revealed in tonight's episode. Robert master can be seen getting emotional and crying his heart out in one of the promos released by the makers. Another promo shows a huge clash between ADK and Azeem and they both are seen yelling at each other. It is expected that there will be some high-voltage drama between the housemates on Friday's episode.