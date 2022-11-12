Bigg Boss Tamil 6: VJ Parvathy To Enter As Wildcard Contestant?

While contestants of the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss are keeping the fans entertained, it looks like the show is going to get all the more fun. If reports turn out to be true, the show is set to have its new wildcard contestant. And it is none other than Parvathy, a VJ of a YouTube channel. However, let us wait for the official announcement from the makers.

If this report is anything to go by, the show will definitely not be the same as Parvathy is known for her bold stand against issues. Even in the questions that she asks her guests in her show, she has always been on the bolder side, not shying away from taking up controversial topics. So, if she enters the house, it will definitely be an interesting twist.

To recall, Parvathy has already been a former participant in a reality show titled Survivor Tamil back in September 2021. She was also a part of the comical cookery show, Cooku With Komani on Vijay Television. She won fans' hearts with her witty sense of humor during her stint in the show.

The season already saw the entry of a wild card contestant. Actor Myna Nandhini entered the house on October 16, a week after the season premiered. One can say that the actor has been playing her game well, as her fans have multiplied after her entrance into the house.

Coming back to the show, it is anticipated that VJ Maheshwari will be the next person to get the exit pass from the house. Though it is not official yet, unofficial polls and media reports suggest that she will be the next person to get evicted. Some reports also suggest that Dhanalakshmi will be the one to get evicted this week.

Meanwhile, In the promos released so far, it can be seen that Kamal Haasan will be shaking things up in tonight's episode. The promos showed him taking a dig at those who have been fake in the house. Let us wait and see how it goes.