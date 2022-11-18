Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Voting Results: Unexpected Twist In 6th Week Elimination? Angry Fans Lash Out

Until Thursday it was predicted that either Robert master or Nivashini would get the exit card in the sixth week of the sixth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. The prediction left fans happy as Robert master gained a lot of hatred in the past few days and Nivashini underplayed the whole week. However, it looks like the both have gained votes overnight.

According to the latest predictions, Ayesha will be the one to get evicted from the house. Well, this has not made fans happy! Angry fans have been taking to Twitter to express their disappointment of the latest news. They are calling out the makers alleging that they are being biased, saying that if Ayesha gets eliminated, it would be unfair.

A fan who came in support of Ayesha, encouraged fans to vote for her. He wrote, "#Ayesha being in danger zone according to unofficial vote is really confusing. #Ayesha going to hot seat or eliminated and #Robert getting saved wld be a complete unjust and unfair... hope it's not true in official. Ppl pls vote of #Ayesha... (sic)"

Another fan called this a strategic move of the channel. They wrote, "Channel has the option to give Vikraman's team member nomination free zone. But they didn't, so they can bring Ayesha in nomination and evict her. This will be too unfair if she gets evicted this week."

Meanwhile, Robert has been on the receiving end of criticisms and controversies since Tuesday and people have been saying that he has started to show his true face. Especially after the controversies during the recent tasks, he was bashed heavily by the fans. On the other hand, Nivashini who was also in danger zone until Thursday, has not been contributing much to the show the past week.

However, these are the results of unofficial polls and we might not know the final result until Saturday. The weekend show of the Tamil reality show is being hosted by Kamal Haasan. Sunday, he will announce the name of the contestant to get evicted this week.