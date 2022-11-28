Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Will The Audience's Question Hour Impact The Game's Play?
Vijay Television has been seeing huge success in the form of the reality show, Bigg Boss. And now, the show's seventh season is being aired the elimination episode happened last night. Starting with 21 housemates in October, the show has been seeing eliminations week after week. While the show, as such is quite popular, its popularity is further enhanced by fans' interactions with the show on social media. The show has seen several evictions so far. While GP Muthu opted out of the show voluntarily, other contestants including Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, and Maheshwari were evicted from the house in the following weeks. As reported earlier, Robert Master was evicted from the show for his inactive participation in the house.
Robert Master looked relieved after his elimination. He said that he missed his father a lot and had off late anxious to leave the house to be with his father.
Meanwhile, this weekend's episode was on fire with the host Kamal Haasan taking a dig at the contestants directly and indirectly.
Sunday's
episode
was
even
more
fun
with
the
audience
questioning
the
housemates
with
a
pun.
The question-answer session went viral instantly and the internet is applauding the choice of contestants and the questions.
Audience Questions to #Myna
And #Rachita
Paid Holidays Eppidi Iruku😂#Myna ithuku Eppidi Sirikranga
Nu Parunga 🤣#BiggBoss #BiggBossTamil6#BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/7ZMPmVHTnz
The
first
question
was
posed
to
Rachita
and
'Myna'
Nandhini.
The
question
was
"How
is
your
paid
holiday?"
While Rachita was quick enough to realize the
pun, Nandhini replied, "It is nice." They both went on to say that they will give their full effort and change their game plan henceforth.
Yet another viewer questioned VJ Kathiravan, "What is his purpose to participate in the show? Is it just to experience it or to win the show?". VJ Kathiravan has been receiving adverse comments for his cringe behavior with Queency. For the question, Kathiravan replied, "I definitely would like to win the game. I always have given my best in tasks. If the audience expects me to perform more, I will work on it harder."
Yet another pun-intended question was thrown at the housemates. "We could often hear a few housemates howling and begging the Bigg Boss to let them go home. If that is the case, please let us know now, so that we don't waste our time expecting from you."
Dhanalakshmi who was often ridiculed for saying this gave an awkward grin and said, "It was for fun and was out of frustration. I never meant it. You won't hear from me again. I swear."
With all these questions thrown, the housemates were later seen scratching their heads and discussing it.
Will
all
these
Cue-based
questions
thrown
upon
the
housemates,
be
decrypted
effectively?
Will
they
realize
about
the
expectations
set
on
them?
We
will
have
to
wait
this
week
if
there
is
any
change
in
their
game
plan.