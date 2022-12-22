Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan To Exit And Concentrate On Acting?

In what has come as an unexpected twist, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has reportedly decided to quit Bigg Boss Tamil in order to be able to concentrate on acting. While the actor has not issued any official announcement regarding this, the news has caught the internet like wildfire and fans are sharing it across all social media platforms.

Kamal Haasan has been serving as the show's host ever since its inception and he has been attached to it for the past six seasons. However, when the OTT version of it went on air, Silambarasan TR replaced him as the host as Kamal Haasan was busy with the shooting schedule of the recently released movie Vikram.

So, if this report on Kamal Haasan's exit from the show turns out to be true, it is to be seen who would replace him as the host. While Silambarasan TR would the makers' first choice, one can expect Ramya Krishnan also to step in as she once she took over as the host when Kamal Haasan tested positive during the show's fourth season.

On the acting front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the action drama Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. It's a spinoff of the filmmaker's previous movie Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role. Vikram also featured Suriya, who made a cameo appearance toward the end.

Kamal Haasan has Indian 2 in his lineup, which is directed by Shankar. The film has Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. It is expected that more updates about the movie will be shared by the makers soon.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan also has a film with Mani Ratnam, which is yet to be titled. The project is slated for release in 2024. Decades after their maiden collaboration Nayakan (1987), this film marks their second movie. Speaking of Bigg Boss, the sixth season of the show is currently airing on Vijay television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a 24/7 live broadcast is also available.