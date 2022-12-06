Bigg Boss Tamil’s Former Contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar To Enter Politics? Here’s What She Says

Bigg Boss Tamil's former contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar has been making the headlines even though she is not a contestant in the show's sixth season. She took part in the reality show's third season as a contestant and she also appeared in the OTT version of the show. Now, she is reviewing the current season for a Tamil YouTube channel, and making the headlines almost every day.

In her recent Bigg Boss review with IndiaGlitz, Vanitha Vijayakumar spoke about the latest episode and called it one of the most boring episodes ever as there was no content. Though there was a captaincy task, no one spoke up and everyone just kept on minding their own businesses. After reviewing the show, she went on to address the fans' queries.

A fan suggested that she has to enter politics as she is being active and not bothering about controversies. Vanitha, who was initially taken aback by this, eventually told that she has no ideas to start her political journey as of now. However, she said no one knows what future holds. So, if needed be, we can expect that she would start her political journey.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Vanitha also has some movies in her lineup. One of them is Vasuvin Garbinigal. She will be co-starring with Vijay TV's sensational anchor Gopinath, Anikha Surendra, Lena Kumar, and Seetha. The film is being helmed by Mani Nagaraj of Pencil fame and produced by Master movie maker Xavier Britto.

Coming back to Bigg Boss, it was announced by host Kamal Haasan on Sunday that two housemates will be evicted from the house the upcoming week. This upcoming weekend will mark the first double eviction of the season. Let us wait and see who gets the exit card in the upcoming Sunday. Bigg Boss' sixth season is being aired on Vijay television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The weekend episodes, which have Kamal Haasan's appearances start at 9:30 and go on till 11:00 pm. The show is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast of the show is also available on the streamer.