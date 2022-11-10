Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Reason Behind The Fight Between Dhanalakshmi And Manikandan In The Bigg Boss House

Being a 24-hour factory, workers were busy with production even after midnight. When products came through the belt, they were having an adventure by almost jumping on it. If Bigg Boss does a simple comedy, contestants will fall down and laugh. But this time his comment was not noticed. They were very busy in pushing each other. No one noticed Bigg Boss's joke that 'If you went too much into the belt, you will get only Alva.'

While people are busy fighting near the belt, Dhanalakshmi and Shivin team up and steal the sweets from the opponent's shop. But what they did for fun turned out to be a disaster. Seeing this, Maheshwari, the opposing team, came furiously and started a fight. Manikandan was even more obsessed than Maheshwari. "Did I ask you to do it?" Amudavanan was angry with his team mates.

Manikandan struggled to grab what Dhanalashmi took this time. Dhanalashmi showed stubbornness and fell down as she could not hold on against Manikandan's speed. That's where the battle began again. Dhanalakshmi screamed frantically, Manikandan shouted back unrelentingly, and the factory came to a standstill.

We have already seen in the case of Muthu that Dhanalashmi becomes furious when someone is arrogant towards her. Dhanalashmi shouted, "Did you come to hit me? I will return it too."

"You are the one who disrespected age." Manikandan said fiercely.

Falling down during game is normal. It was the same Dhanalashmi who performed furiously in the toy task. She might have asked in a polite way. But it is scary to see Dhanalashmi fighting so much. At least Manikandan, who claims to be 'I am old', may have given up at some point. He was triggering Dhanalashmi by stirring up the issue repeatedly even when others stopped him.

One thing needs to be underlined at this point is Azeem's approach. It is a great thing that he tried to stop both of them by saying, 'Don't make the same mistake I did.' Azeem must be commended for this. If he keeps up this change he will be a contestant who can travel till the end of the show. Manikandan's rage subsided only after Vikraman stopped him by saying, "Don't react."

It was a good thing that Manikandan came to Dhanalashmi after the production and inquired. But Dhanalashmi half-heartedly agreed to this peace when Mani asked her for a handshake. Azim and Janani were in charge of quality control. 'Adai.. Thaen Adai' team had prepared 315 numbers and 'Kanna Laddu' team made 221. Manikandan's struggle would have been a major reason for 'Adai.. Thaen Adai' to get the extra in production.

Day 31 dawned. Robert was making the right point to Manikandan saying, "Both of you have gone out of control. You only told Kamal sir that she is a little kid. You should have given up." On the other hand, Dhanalashmi was adamant about the incident when Manikandan came to her and shook her hand, "I don't like shaking hands for the sake of the camera."