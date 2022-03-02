Bigg Boss Ultimate Fame Abhinay Vaddi On Divorce Rumours With Wife Aparna: Aparna And I Are Happily Married

A
few
days
ago,
reports
were
stating
that
former
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
and
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
contestant
Abhinay
Vaddi
got
separated
from
his
wife
Aparna
Abhinay.
Well,
the
rumours
sparked
in
the
tinsel
town
when
Aparna
dropped
Abhinay's
name
from
her
Instagram
username
and
replaced
it
with
'Aparna
Varadharajan'.
Since
then,
fans
have
been
wondering
if
all
is
well
between
Abhinay
and
Aparna.
Amidst
all,
Abhinay
Vaddi
recently
reacted
to
the
divorce
rumours
with
his
wife
Aparna
on
social
media.
During
a
Q/A
session
on
Instagram,
many
people
asked
him
about
the
same.
While
reacting
to
the
divorce
rumours,
Abhinay
Vaddi
said,
"Firstly,
I
was
shocked
to
see
that
news
in
the
media.
Was
very
disappointed
to
see
this
kinda
false
news
being
circulated
by
some
irresponsible
people.
Aparna
and
I
are
happily
married."
Apart
from
that,
while
explaining
about
his
wife
changing
her
last
name,
Abhinay
Vaddi
said,
"She
was
always
and
is
Aparna
Varadharajan
and
for
reliability,
we
decided
to
change
her
display
name
to
Aparna
Abhinay
before
the
show
to
be
true.
When
this
change
wasn't
noticed
I
wonder
why
the
other
change
post
the
show
made
into
a
big
issue.
You
must
never
forget
where
you
are
from.
So
Aparna
Varadharajan
it
is."
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
divorce
rumours
came
out
when
Abhinay
came
close
to
Pavani
on
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate.
Their
blooming
romance
had
caught
everyone's
attention
on
social
media.
Now,
since
he
cleared
the
air,
fans
can
heave
a
sigh
of
relief.