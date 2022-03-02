Bigg Boss Ultimate Fame Abhinay Vaddi On Divorce Rumours With Wife Aparna: Aparna And I Are Happily Married

A few days ago, reports were stating that former Bigg Boss Tamil and Bigg Boss Ultimate contestant Abhinay Vaddi got separated from his wife Aparna Abhinay. Well, the rumours sparked in the tinsel town when Aparna dropped Abhinay's name from her Instagram username and replaced it with 'Aparna Varadharajan'.

Since then, fans have been wondering if all is well between Abhinay and Aparna. Amidst all, Abhinay Vaddi recently reacted to the divorce rumours with his wife Aparna on social media. During a Q/A session on Instagram, many people asked him about the same.

While reacting to the divorce rumours, Abhinay Vaddi said, "Firstly, I was shocked to see that news in the media. Was very disappointed to see this kinda false news being circulated by some irresponsible people. Aparna and I are happily married."

Apart from that, while explaining about his wife changing her last name, Abhinay Vaddi said, "She was always and is Aparna Varadharajan and for reliability, we decided to change her display name to Aparna Abhinay before the show to be true. When this change wasn't noticed I wonder why the other change post the show made into a big issue. You must never forget where you are from. So Aparna Varadharajan it is."

If reports are to be believed, the divorce rumours came out when Abhinay came close to Pavani on Bigg Boss Ultimate. Their blooming romance had caught everyone's attention on social media. Now, since he cleared the air, fans can heave a sigh of relief.