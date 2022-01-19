Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List: Balaji Murugadoss To Pavni Reddy; Meet 17 Participants Of BB OTT Tamil

Following the footsteps of Bigg Boss Hindi, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil are coming up with the first season of its OTT version called, Bigg Boss Ultimate. The show will be telecast on Disney+ Hotstar and the Kollywood superstar Kamal Haasan will be hosting the same with his swag.

Bigg Boss Ultimate is all set to start streaming on January 30, 2022, and fans are eager to know who will enter the madhouse. Amidst all, we recently got to know the list of people who are entering the Bigg Boss Ultimate aka Bigg Boss Tamil OTT house as the contestants. Let us tell you, the first season of BB Ultimate will have the popular faces of all the five seasons of BB Tamil. Let's have a look at them-

From Bigg Boss Tamil 1

Oviya

Julie

Bharani

Snehan

Suja Varunee

From Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Shariq Khan

Thaadi Balaji

Aishwarya Dutta

From Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Vanitha Vijay Kumar

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Sherin Shrinagar

From Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Balaji Murugadoss

Anitha Sampath

Suresh Thatha

From Bigg Boss Tamil 5

Niroop

Thamarai Selvi

Pavni Reddy

Let us tell you, the above list is not officially confirmed, as makers could make changes at the last moment. Hence, we need to wait for the Bigg Boss Ultimate premiere episode, which will be streaming on January 30, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.