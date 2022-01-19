Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List: Balaji Murugadoss To Pavni Reddy; Meet 17 Participants Of BB OTT Tamil

Following
the
footsteps
of
Bigg
Boss
Hindi,
the
makers
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
are
coming
up
with
the
first
season
of
its
OTT
version
called,
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate.
The
show
will
be
telecast
on
Disney+
Hotstar
and
the
Kollywood
superstar
Kamal
Haasan
will
be
hosting
the
same
with
his
swag.
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
is
all
set
to
start
streaming
on
January
30,
2022,
and
fans
are
eager
to
know
who
will
enter
the
madhouse.
Amidst
all,
we
recently
got
to
know
the
list
of
people
who
are
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
aka
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
OTT
house
as
the
contestants.
Let
us
tell
you,
the
first
season
of
BB
Ultimate
will
have
the
popular
faces
of
all
the
five
seasons
of
BB
Tamil.
Let's
have
a
look
at
them-
Let
us
tell
you,
the
above
list
is
not
officially
confirmed,
as
makers
could
make
changes
at
the
last
moment.
Hence,
we
need
to
wait
for
the
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
premiere
episode,
which
will
be
streaming
on
January
30,
2022
on
Disney+
Hotstar.