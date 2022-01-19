    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List: Balaji Murugadoss To Pavni Reddy; Meet 17 Participants Of BB OTT Tamil

      Following the footsteps of Bigg Boss Hindi, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil are coming up with the first season of its OTT version called, Bigg Boss Ultimate. The show will be telecast on Disney+ Hotstar and the Kollywood superstar Kamal Haasan will be hosting the same with his swag.

      Bigg Boss Ultimate is all set to start streaming on January 30, 2022, and fans are eager to know who will enter the madhouse. Amidst all, we recently got to know the list of people who are entering the Bigg Boss Ultimate aka Bigg Boss Tamil OTT house as the contestants. Let us tell you, the first season of BB Ultimate will have the popular faces of all the five seasons of BB Tamil. Let's have a look at them-

      From Bigg Boss Tamil 1

      Oviya

      Julie

      Bharani

      Snehan

      Suja Varunee

      From Bigg Boss Tamil 2

      Shariq Khan

      Thaadi Balaji

      Aishwarya Dutta

      From Bigg Boss Tamil 3

      Vanitha Vijay Kumar

      Abhirami Venkatachalam

      Sherin Shrinagar

      From Bigg Boss Tamil 4

      Balaji Murugadoss

      Anitha Sampath

      Suresh Thatha

      From Bigg Boss Tamil 5

      Niroop

      Thamarai Selvi

      Pavni Reddy

      Let us tell you, the above list is not officially confirmed, as makers could make changes at the last moment. Hence, we need to wait for the Bigg Boss Ultimate premiere episode, which will be streaming on January 30, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 13:21 [IST]
