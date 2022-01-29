Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List With Photos: Abhirami And Thadi Balaji To Be A Part Of The Show!

Makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate are leaving no stone unturned to make the forthcoming OTT version the most entertaining one. Ahead of its grand premiere, the team has dropped special promos and posts, and as per them, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Suresh Chakravarthy, Abhirami, Thadi Balaji, Julie and Snehan are the confirmed contestants of the show. Reportedly, the other contestants of the show will be revealed during the grand premiere. 17 former contestants of the show will be marking their entry into the madhouse on the first day. If reports are to be believed, a couple of contestants might enter as wild cards.

The makers have chosen the contestants for the new season on the basis of their popularity while they were in the madhouse. A few deserving contestants who had to, unfortunately, bid goodbye to the show midway and those who made controversies with their stints and statements inside the house, will be included in BB Ultimate.

Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest Oviya, Bharani, Suja Varunee, Shariq Khan, Sherin Shrinagar, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Thamarai Selvi, Nadia Chang and Suruthi's inclusion in the show.

Well, the audiences are eagerly waiting to see the aforementioned contestants' return to the new show, however, the entries of Oviya, Julie, Vanitha, Balaji Murugadoss and Nadia are going to be the most awaited ones. Ongoing rumour also has it that Oviya might not enter the house owing to other work commitments. Considering her huge fan following, her inclusion is surely going to be a game-changer, but it is to be seen if she nods in agreement.

Bigg Boss Ultimate will begin on January 30. As per the latest promo, the digital season's grand premiere will stream on Sunday from 6.30 pm. Unlike other seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, the OTT version will only be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will follow a 24/7 format, i.e. the audiences can watch the happenings inside the madhouse throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Take A Look At The Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List With Photos

From Season 1

Oviya

JulieBharaniSnehanSuja Varunee

From Season 2

Shariq Hassan

Thadi Balaji

From Season 3

Vanitha Vijaykumar

Abhirami VenkatachalamSherin Shringar

From Season 4

Balaji Murugadoss

Anitha SampathSuresh Chakravarthy

From Season 5

Niroop

Thamarai SelviNadia Chang

Suruthi