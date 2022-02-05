Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination: Abhinay Vaddi To Become Season’s First Eliminated Contestant?

Ever since Bigg Boss Ultimate started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, it has been trending big time on social media. The highly controversial reality show will soon complete a week of its premiere, which also means that one among the nominated contestants will bid goodbye to the madhouse on Sunday (February 6). In the first week, 8 contestants were nominated including Vanitha Vijaykumar, Anitha Sampath, Snehan, Suresh Chakravarthy, Julie, Niroop Nandakumar, Suruthi and Abhinay Vaddi. Well, a lot is being speculated about the season's first-weekend episode.

If the latest grapevine has anything to do with reality, Abhinay Vaddi will become the first contestant of the show to get evicted. Notably, he and Vanitha Vijaykumar have received the least votes, however, the latter's contribution to content was higher, and looks like she will be safe this week. Though Abhinay entered the house claiming that he will change the direction of the game with his ploy, seems like he failed to implement his game strategy big time. Let us tell you that the contestants have been putting a lot of effort to bring their individual drama quotient to the show, and somewhere Abhinay is lacking it. Having said that, his performance in the press conference task was up to the mark.

Notably, Abhinay is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Although he exited the house on Day 74, his performances in the physical tasks were impressive and much better than most of the other contestants who survived in the show after him. His equation with Pavni Reddy was highly questioned in the show. During one of the weekend episodes, Kamal Haasan had severely criticized the contestant for not taking a stand on the issue, unlike Pavni who counter questioned the group who questioned their bonding.

Abhinay Vaddi's elimination will be telecast on Sunday (February 6).