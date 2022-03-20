Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination: Anitha Is Evicted From The Silambarasan Show

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the highly popular OTT version of the celebrated show Bigg Boss Tamil, has had yet another elimination. As per the latest reports, Anitha Sampath, who is considered one of the most outspoken contestants of Bigg Boss Ultimate, has been evicted from the Silambarasan show. The reports suggest that Anitha is evicted from the show due to the lack of votes.

According to the sources close to Bigg Boss Ultimate, Anitha Sampath had received the least number of votes this week, among the contestants who were nominated for the elimination. However, some other reports suggest that she has been evicted from the show due to her controversial remarks on its new host, Silambarasan.

Earlier, while interacting with her housemate Suruthi, Anitha Sampath had stated that Silambarasan doesn't understand the game. The Bigg Boss Ultimate contestant remarked that the young star is inexperienced, and doesn't understand how the show works. Anitha also remarked that the contestants are more involved with the show while considering Silambarasan's experience.