Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination: Anitha Is Evicted From The Silambarasan Show

Bigg
Boss
Ultimate,
the
highly
popular
OTT
version
of
the
celebrated
show
Bigg
Boss
Tamil,
has
had
yet
another
elimination.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Anitha
Sampath,
who
is
considered
one
of
the
most
outspoken
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate,
has
been
evicted
from
the
Silambarasan
show.
The
reports
suggest
that
Anitha
is
evicted
from
the
show
due
to
the
lack
of
votes.
According
to
the
sources
close
to
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate,
Anitha
Sampath
had
received
the
least
number
of
votes
this
week,
among
the
contestants
who
were
nominated
for
the
elimination.
However,
some
other
reports
suggest
that
she
has
been
evicted
from
the
show
due
to
her
controversial
remarks
on
its
new
host,
Silambarasan.
Earlier,
while
interacting
with
her
housemate
Suruthi,
Anitha
Sampath
had
stated
that
Silambarasan
doesn't
understand
the
game.
The
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
contestant
remarked
that
the
young
star
is
inexperienced,
and
doesn't
understand
how
the
show
works.
Anitha
also
remarked
that
the
contestants
are
more
involved
with
the
show
while
considering
Silambarasan's
experience.