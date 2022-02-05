Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination: Suresh Chakravarthy Evicted From The Show

Bigg
Boss
Ultimate,
the
much-celebrated
OTT
reality
show
was
launched
in
Disney
+
Hotstar
on
January
30,
2022.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
BB
Ultimate,
which
has
finished
the
first
week
of
its
premiere,
has
had
its
first
elimination.
The
sources
close
to
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
suggest
that
Suresh
Chakravarthy
has
been
evicted
from
the
house.
Even
though
earlier
it
was
reported
that
Abhinay
Vaddi
might
get
eliminated
from
the
popular
reality
show
this
week,
it
was
Suresh
Chakravarthy
who
bid
goodbye.
Reportedly,
the
contestant
was
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
owing
to
the
lack
of
audience
support,
which
resulted
in
least
number
of
votes.
As
reported
earlier,
eight
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
house,
including
Suresh
Chakravarthy,
Abhinay
Vaddi,
Vanitha
Vijayakumar,
Anitha
Sampath,
Snehan,
Julie,
Niroop
Nandakumar,
and
Suruthi
were
nominated
for
the
eliminations,
at
the
first
week.
Among
the
nominated
contestants,
Suresh
Chakravarthy,
Abhinay
Vaddi,
and
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
had
received
least
number
of
votes
from
the
audiences.