Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination: Suresh Chakravarthy Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the much-celebrated OTT reality show was launched in Disney + Hotstar on January 30, 2022. As per the latest updates, BB Ultimate, which has finished the first week of its premiere, has had its first elimination. The sources close to Bigg Boss Ultimate suggest that Suresh Chakravarthy has been evicted from the house.

Even though earlier it was reported that Abhinay Vaddi might get eliminated from the popular reality show this week, it was Suresh Chakravarthy who bid goodbye. Reportedly, the contestant was evicted from Bigg Boss Ultimate owing to the lack of audience support, which resulted in least number of votes.

As reported earlier, eight contestants of Bigg Boss Ultimate house, including Suresh Chakravarthy, Abhinay Vaddi, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Anitha Sampath, Snehan, Julie, Niroop Nandakumar, and Suruthi were nominated for the eliminations, at the first week. Among the nominated contestants, Suresh Chakravarthy, Abhinay Vaddi, and Vanitha Vijayakumar had received least number of votes from the audiences.