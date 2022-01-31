Bigg Boss Ultimate First Nomination: Vanitha, Anitha Sampath, Snehan And Julie Become The Targets

The OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil, Bigg Boss Ultimate commenced on Sunday (January 30) on a high note. The grand launch saw 14 former contestants from previous seasons entering the madhouse. The contestants of the show are Vanitha Vijaykumar, Anitha Sampath, Suresh Chakravarthy, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Thamarai Selvi, Suruthi Periyasamy, Abhinay Vaddi, Julie, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Thadi Balaji, Suja Varunee, Shariq Khan and Snehan. The show is streaming 24*7 Live on Disney+ Hotstar. A one-hour daily episode will also be available on the video streaming platform like the original edition.

Well much before the contestants even thought of making connections, Bigg Boss on Monday (January 31) announced the first nomination process. The 14 contestants will have to enter the confession room one after the other, to nominate any two housemates who they think are least deserving to be a part of the show. As per the first promo released on Monday, most of the contestants will be targeting Vanitha, Anitha, Snehan, Julie and Balaji during the first nomination process. Though the first week nominated contestants are not known, looks like the aforementioned contestants might probably join the list. Interestingly, contestants like Snehan, Balaji, Anitha and Vanitha were seen nominating each other.

Meanwhile, take a look at how you can vote for your favourite contestants of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

On a related note, rumour has it that Oviya might join the housemates as the first wild card contestant. An official confirmation regarding her inclusion is awaited.